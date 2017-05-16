Jaco’s, billed as South Carolina’s oldest continuously operating bar, has closed

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:35 These dunes aren't for playing Pause 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 3:52 South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame: Class of 2017 0:36 Downed trees, scattered car parts at deadly Bluffton crash scene 2:01 5 things that can help save your teen driver's life 0:43 Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:07 8 Tips for Your Lowcountry Beach Wedding 1:44 Dick Stewart hears your accusations of "master scheme" to end fun 0:34 Video: Man leaps over counter, chaos breaks out at Bluffton Mcdonald's Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A house that was built in 1900 and converted to a schoolhouse is being renovated to become a museum dedicated to the history of the Olympia mill village. Jake and Sherry Jaco grew up in Olympia and are spearheading the drive to create the museum. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

