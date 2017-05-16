CCU cheer coach said team was ‘definitely not’ meeting expectations

After Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading team was suspended this spring amid accusations of prostitution, underage drinking and paying others to do homework, the coach is speaking out.
Volunteer coach Marla Sage was reportedly named in documents from the investigation, according to a report from WMBF. The team was indefinitely suspended after an anonymous letter with the allegations was sent to CCU’s president.
Sage, who has been with the team since December, said to WMBF being a college athlete involves being held accountable, respecting others and do what is expected.
When a WMBF reporter asked if the cheer team was meeting those expectations, Sage said “definitely not, no.”
Sage said after she saw the letter, she turned it over and “didn’t have anything to deal with from that point on.”
