From SC and looking to marry? Chances are your future spouse will be from here...

Stop wasting your time at bars and on dating apps. TIME has released a new study that could save you a lot of time if you’re looking to get hitched.

Data on 116 million "interstate" marriages - where they're from different states - was studied to determine the home states of the partners. And the results may surprise you.

According to the study, natives of South Carolina are most compatible - more than 7 times the national average - with natives of North Carolina. And the opposite is also true.

From Georgia? You might want to hang out more in Alabama. Ohio natives get along best with those from West Virginia.

Read the whole study here.