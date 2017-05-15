University of South Carolina ranked among best employers

The University of South Carolina was rated prominently in a list released by Forbes that ranks America’s Best Employers.
USC was ranked No. 96, the only Southeastern Conference university in list of 500.
Forbes worked with research firm Statista to compile the definitive list of the best employers in America. Statista surveyed 30,000 American workers to gather their opinions of their employers. On a scale of zero to ten, it asked how likely they were to recommend their organization to friends or family. Those results were the most important factor in determining a company’s ranking on this list. Statista then asked employees to recommend other companies outside of their own. Those ratings also informed the ranking, but to a lesser degree.
Costco topped this year’s ranking. Google came in second, slipping one slot since last year’s ranking. Outdoor gear retailer Recreational Equipment, Inc. – more commonly known as REI – ranked third.
