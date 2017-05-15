South Carolina

May 15, 2017 8:37 AM

Bicyclist killed in collision with car

By Emily Weaver

A bicyclist was killed Sunday after a car struck a bike on Dunbar Road in Georgetown County.

The cyclist was traveling east on Dunbar Road around 12 p.m. when a 1998 Mazda car, also traveling east, struck the bike, according to Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist is deceased, Jones said.

The rider was identified as 24-year-old Shakim Gray of Georgetown, according to the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.

The Highway Patrol and the state’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the collision.

