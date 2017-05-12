South Carolina

May 12, 2017 8:49 AM

Child severely burned, 2 others hospitalized after home catches fire

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C.

A mobile home fire early Friday morning injured three people, including a child, officials said.

Lexington County firefighters, EMS, deputies and S.C. Law Enforcement Division responded to the 200 block of Doe Trail Drive near Edmund around 3:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a mobile home that caught fire.

A child with severe burns was airlifted via Lifenet to a hospital, according to Lexington County officials.

Two adults were transported to a hospital for respiratory issues.

Two other children managed to escape the home uninjured.

Lexington County officials deemed the home a total loss at $50,000.

SLED is assisting fire marshals in finding the cause and origin of the fire.

Check back for updates.

