Child severely burned, 2 others hospitalized after home catches fire

A mobile home fire early Friday morning injured three people, including a child, officials said.
Lexington County firefighters, EMS, deputies and S.C. Law Enforcement Division responded to the 200 block of Doe Trail Drive near Edmund around 3:45 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a mobile home that caught fire.
A child with severe burns was airlifted via Lifenet to a hospital, according to Lexington County officials.
Two adults were transported to a hospital for respiratory issues.
Two other children managed to escape the home uninjured.
Lexington County officials deemed the home a total loss at $50,000.
SLED is assisting fire marshals in finding the cause and origin of the fire.
