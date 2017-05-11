A day before officers found his ID near a body, they searched the home he last ran out of

Police were searching for a missing man when they found male human remains along with the missing man’s ID in the Aynor area on Wednesday. But the coroner says it may take longer than he initially thought to confirm the man they found was 26-year-old Randy Davis.

Police would not say Wednesday what inspired their search for Davis in the woods, but a day before they found the body, officers searched a home where Davis reportedly was last seen.

Darris Fowler, Horry County deputy coroner, said it may take three weeks or more to positively identify the male remains discovered in a search for Davis in the woods off of Horse Pen Bay Road. Officers found the remains around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Fowler initially estimated the remains would be identified by Thursday evening, but it may take longer for medical and forensic examiners to confirm the man’s identity and how he died.

Family and friends search for similar answers, but seem convinced of one thing - the man officers found was Randy Davis. A GoFundMe page was created to help the family cover burial expenses.

Davis was last seen January 2016 at a home on Marshland Road, less than a mile away from the woods where the body was found.

Horry County police confirmed an identification found near the remains belonged to Davis.

Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman, said Davis’ disappearance is still considered a missing person’s case. She said the remains being analyzed are classified as a death investigation and not a homicide case at this point as a cause of death has not been determined.

No arrests have been made in connection with Davis’ case, she said.

The day before police discovered the remains, officers with Horry County Police Department’s narcotics unit went to the mobile home Davis reportedly ran out of that night, with arrest warrants for 24-year-old Kristan Mandie Smith.

Officers found Smith inside and also discovered in a bathroom closet 26-year-old Jonathan Lamar Allen, who authorities said was wanted under an active bench warrant.

Police said they detained two others who were inside the home and that drug paraphernalia was in plain view, in addition to other items that were blacked out in the censored report.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the property on Marshland Road Tuesday and began searching the home, vehicles and outbuildings.

A small amount of meth was found in the bedroom/bathroom area where Allen was found, police said. A search of a gold-colored Chevrolet parked at the home also yielded a small amount of meth, according to the report.

As agents were wrapping up their search, Andrew Wade Johnson, 29, of Galivants Ferry, came to the scene in a white Chevrolet.

Johnson was out on bail for a charge on the unlawful neglect of a 4-month-old child, who allegedly died in his and another woman’s care.

Police saw several knives and machetes inside the vehicle that were within his reach, officers said. He was detained as agents investigated. Authorities said the weapons were kept in makeshift sheaths attached to the seats and side panels of the vehicle.

As agents were searching him, he allegedly told them he had meth in his pocket. Officers took a crystal-like substance from his pocket, along with a tan powder substance, the report states.

Both substances were field tested for meth, but the results of the tests were redacted in the report that later listed the “weight of the methamphetamine” as two-tenths of a gram.

Smith, Allen and Johnson were taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

As of Thursday afternoon, Smith was charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of meth. Her bond has been set at $5,000.

Allen was charged with possession of meth and resisting arrest and is being held under $6,500 bonds. No bail has been set on his bench warrant.

Johnson was charged with possession of meth, but also faces charges of possession of marijuana, unlawful neglect of a child, possessing a stolen pistol and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition from previous arrests. He is being held under a $5,000 bond.

Anyone with information about Davis’ disappearance is asked to call the Horry County Police Department’s tip line at 843-915-8477. Crime tips can be left anonymously, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.