After years of investigating, police arrested a Myrtle Beach pawn shop owner

Following a two-year investigation, a Myrtle Beach pawn shop owner was arrested Wednesday in connection with receiving and selling stolen goods, according to Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police.
“In 2015, the Myrtle Beach Police Department obtained information that Steve's Pawn Shop, 1007 Broadway St, was receiving and selling stolen merchandise.
“Detectives opened an investigation into this matter and today, a search warrant was obtained for the business. As a result of this investigation, the owner of Steve's Pawn Shop, Steve Wiggins, has been arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods over ten thousand dollars. ...,” Crosby said by email.
Yellow crime scene tape roped off the business Wednesday as the area buzzed with police activity, but Crosby said very few details could be released because the matter is an ongoing investigation. He also said more arrests are possible in the future as police continue to work on the case.
Comments