Artichoke & Spinach dip sold in SC may contain glass fragments, recalled

Publix Super Markets recalled some of its Artichoke and Spinach Deli Dip on Monday because it might contain glass fragments, the company said. The dip was sold at stores in South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.
Customer complaints brought the problem to the attention of the Lakeland, Florida-based company.
The 16 ounce containers of dip are found in refrigerated cases in the deli.
The recalled product has a UPC of 000-41415-15961, and a use-by-date of May 16 A1 and May 16 C1,which is printed on the lid of the container.
If you any of the called dip, take it back to your local Publix store for a full refund, the company said.
