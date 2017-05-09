SC House passes gas-tax hike, roads plan heads to Gov. McMaster

The S.C. House voted 99 to 20 Tuesday to raise the state’s gas tax by 12 cents a gallon and hike other driving fees to pay to repair the state’s crumbling roads.
The plan, the result of a compromise reached last week by a panel of state representatives and senators, now goes to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, who said Monday he immediately will veto the bill.
The House vote, a veto-proof majority, was a day after the state Senate voted 32-12 to adopt the same proposal, which will raise roughly $630 million a year to repair state roads.
If McMaster vetoes the bill, legislators could override his veto by the end of the week.
