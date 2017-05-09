Two dead, one injured in overnight blaze at campground

Two people were killed and one person was injured in an overnight fire Tuesday at Apache Family Campground and Pier in Myrtle Beach, according to Battalion Chief John Fowler.
Horry County Fire Rescue battled the blaze about midnight at the campground at 9700 Kings Road, Fowler said. They had it under control around 1 a.m. with assistance from Myrtle Beach Fire and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. The blaze also burned four trailers and destroyed two of them.
Horry County police, who respond whenever a death is involved in a fire, are investigating, and HCFR remain on scene as well.
According to Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman with HCPD, police responded to the blaze about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers were told three victims were inside a home during the fire. One male victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, and a man and a woman were killed in blaze, police said.
The cause remains under investigation.
Please check back for updates on this breaking news story.
Comments