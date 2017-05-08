Spartanburg police officer arrested on DUI charges

A Spartanburg police officer has been charged with driving under the influence.
News outlets report 46-year-old Juan B. Brewton, a lieutenant with the Spartanburg Police Department, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. Sunday and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He was charged with DUI 1st offense and released at 9:38 a.m.
The police department said in a statement that they will address disciplinary actions and the future of Brewton's employment on Monday.
It's unclear if Brewton has a lawyer.
