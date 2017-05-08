South Carolina

May 08, 2017 6:09 AM

Spartanburg police officer arrested on DUI charges

The Associated Press
SPARTANBURG, S.C.

A Spartanburg police officer has been charged with driving under the influence.

News outlets report 46-year-old Juan B. Brewton, a lieutenant with the Spartanburg Police Department, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. Sunday and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He was charged with DUI 1st offense and released at 9:38 a.m.

The police department said in a statement that they will address disciplinary actions and the future of Brewton's employment on Monday.

It's unclear if Brewton has a lawyer.

