12 cent-a-gallon SC gas tax hike gets key approval

S.C. drivers could soon pay more at the pump to raise money to repair the state’s crumbling roads.
A South Carolina roads plan would raise the state’s gas tax by 12 cents a year, if an agreement reached Friday by key S.C. House members and senators becomes law.
The tax hike would equal roughly $1.40 per week for a driver that travels 15,000 miles and gets 25 miles per gallon.
If the proposal becomes law, the state’s 16.75-cents-a-gallon gas tax would increase by 2 cents-a-gallon per year for the next six years.
South Carolina has the second lowest gas tax in the nation.
A compromise panel of three representatives and three senators is negotiating a deal between the S.C. House and Senate versions of a roads plan. Both plans would raise taxes and driving fees to pay for repairs to S.C. roads.
Other sticking points include whether to include tax cuts and how to change the oversight of the S.C. Department of Transportation.
The S.C. House and Senate must pass a final compromise plan with two-thirds support in order to withstand a veto by Gov. Henry McMaster.
The Richland Republican has said he opposes raising the state's 16.75-cents-a-gallon gas tax.
