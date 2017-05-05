Schools on lockdown as suspect sought at Upstate automotive plant shooting

Authorities are searching for a temporary employee suspected of shooting a co-worker at a Fountain Inn automotive supplier plant early Friday.
The shooting was at Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, which is the former Faurecia site in Laurens County near the Greenville County line.
Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds told WYFF the person shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Authorities are searching for 42-year-old David Jerome Butler, said Reynolds.
According to Reynolds, Butler is a contract worker at Yanfeng.
In an update about 9 a.m., Reynolds said the incident began as a dispute between two employees and the person who was injured may not have been the intended target.
"I think they had a confrontation and everything escalated and that’s why we believe he is no longer here. He left the scene and we’re in pursuit," Reynolds said.
Reynolds said Butler had a long criminal record.
"This guy is a criminal," Reynolds said. "We do consider him to be possibly armed and dangerous. He is a thug. He has a criminal record and we are in an active search at this time."
A SLED report showed prior charges including grand larceny, burglary, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, assault and battery with intent to kill, and voluntary manslaughter, WYFF reported.
As a precaution, Fountain Inn Elementary, Simpsonville Elementary and Mauldin High are all on a partial lockdown.
Bryson Middle and Hillcrest High are on heightened alert and have an additional police presence.
Butler should be considered armed and dangerous and police are conducting an all-out search for him, Reynolds said. He may be driving a blue-green Ford Fusion, he said.
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are on the site and North Nelson Drive is closed, the Greenville News reported.
WYFF said the shooting was reported at 5:45 a.m. Friday with deputies arriving about 6 a.m. at Yanfeng Automotive. About 100 employees were evacuated to a grassy area while the 400,000 square-foot plant was being searched.
Comments