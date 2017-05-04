South Carolina

May 04, 2017 10:01 PM

One SC county; 3 days; 793 tickets written in anti-aggressive driving campaign

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

This past week patrolmen issued more than 1,500 tickets and warnings to “aggressive” drivers in Horry County, according to statistics released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The tickets and warnings were issued as part of law enforcement’s three-day “Stop Aggressive Driving” campaign, which ran April 27-29 and targeted U.S. Highway 501 and U.S. Highway 17.

According to the statistics, patrolmen wrote 793 tickets and issued 726 warnings for everything from driving under suspension to speeding, not wearing a seat belt, operating an uninsured vehicle, and driver license and vehicle license violations. There were 12 drug violations and 27 DUI arrests.

Number of violations for April 27-29:

Driving under the influence (arrests): 27

Driving under suspension: 23

Violation of seat belt law: 332

Speeding: 512

Operating uninsured vehicle: 9

Driver license violations: 77

Vehicle license violations: 111

Drug violations: 12

Total tickets written: 793

Total warnings issued: 726

Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Deshaun Fenwick has high praise for South Carolina experience

Deshaun Fenwick has high praise for South Carolina experience 0:52

Deshaun Fenwick has high praise for South Carolina experience
Muschamp on expectations for freshmen, team growth in summer 3:50

Muschamp on expectations for freshmen, team growth in summer
Will Muschamp talks Samuel, Moore 0:23

Will Muschamp talks Samuel, Moore

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos