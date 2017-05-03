Citadel cadet Steven Munoz
Citadel cadet Steven Munoz
Citadel cadet Steven Munoz

South Carolina

Citadel grad hired by State Dept. accused of sexual assaults while at military school

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

May 03, 2017 11:25 PM

A man hired by the State Department was accused by 5 underclassmen at the Citadel of sexually assaulting them while he was a student there, the investigative journalism organization ProPublica reported on Wednesday.

Steven Munoz graduated from the military college of South Carolina in 2011. An investigation by The Citadel into the charges, which included testimony from the complainants and witnesses, concluded in 2014 that “certain assaults likely occurred.”

The local prosecutor declined to seek an indictment.

ProPublica obtained a previously unreported police case file about the accusations against Munoz including statements from students.

After the first student complained to school administrators that he had been assaulted, the school gave Munoz a warning, short of disciplinary action. More students came forward after Munoz graduated prompting the school to ban him from campus and referring the case to state police, ProPublica reported. Later, at Munoz’ request, the school partially rescinded the campus ban but prohibited any direct contact with cadets.

Munoz’s lawyer, Andy Savage of Charleston, told ProPublica: “I believe that certain disgruntled cadets made exaggerated claims of wrongdoing concerning Munoz’s participation in boorish behavior that was historically tacitly approved, if not encouraged, by the Institution.”

Savage said that the Citadel used Munoz as a “whipping boy in an attempt by the institution to change its shameful image,” arising from a sex assault and child abuse scandal at the The Citdel’s summer camp in the mid-2000s.

As the assistant chief of visits, Munoz will be running the State Department office responsible for organizing visits of foreign heads of state to the United States.

After graduating from The Citadel, Munoz worked for Rick Santorum’s presidential campaign.

READ THE WHOLE PROPUBLICA REPORT.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Community says final good-bye to Richland County Senior Deputy Derek Fish

Community says final good-bye to Richland County Senior Deputy Derek Fish 3:02

Community says final good-bye to Richland County Senior Deputy Derek Fish
Lancaster mother, boyfriend in custody after shooting death of toddler 1:39

Lancaster mother, boyfriend in custody after shooting death of toddler
2:53

"I'm from Fairfield County and it's a grim day."

View More Video