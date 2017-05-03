The Chainsmokers cancel Columbia concert

EDM/pop duo The Chainsmokers have canceled their Colubmia concert, originally scheduled for May 23 at Colonial Life Arena.
A post on the arena’s website reads, “Due to scheduling issues The Chainsmokers are forced to cancel their show in Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena. We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause you and hope you can join them at one of the neighboring shows in Charleston or Raleigh.”
Tickets will be fully refunded at point of purchase and the refund will be issued to the original method of payment. If you purchased tickets at the box office, you must go to the box office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Online and phone orders will be automatically refunded by Ticketmaster, according to Colonial Life Arena’s website.
DJs Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers are behind the hits “Closer,” “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Something Just Like This.” Their tour stopped in Charleston on April 13 and will stop in Raleigh on May 24.
Comments