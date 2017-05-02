You can apply for your flight-safe SC identification after May 15

South Carolinians interested in getting a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card — one acceptable for TSA security checkpoints at the airport — can begin submitting documentation to the state Department of Motor Vehicles to start the process May 15.

The agency hopes to begin issuing the cards later this year or at the beginning of next year, agency spokeswoman Lauren Phillips said .

Without the REAL ID-compliant card, passport or other federally approved identification, state residents won’t be able to board a commercial flight or enter a secured federal facility, such as a military base of federal courthouse, after Oct. 1, 2020.

The General Assembly passed the REAL ID law last month, with the stipulation that changing a current South Carolina license or ID to a REAL ID-compliant card is optional and voluntary.

According to a news release from the agency, the documents needed to receive a REAL ID are:

▪ Two documents showing a current South Carolina address, such as a pay stub with the address and a recent water bill.

▪ Proof of U.S. citizenship, identity and date of birth, such as a birth certificate or valid passport.

▪ Proof of Social Security number, such as a Social Security card or a W-2 Form.

▪ Documents supporting a legal name change, such as a marriage license, divorce decree or court order. A valid passport can be submitted instead of these name-change documents.

You do not have to submit this documentation if your license, beginner’s permit, license or identification card was issued after November 2010 or if you moved to the state after that date, because those documents would already be in the system.

If you received your first South Carolina driver’s license during or after November 2010, you may not have to bring in your documents again. For example, if you turned 15 years old during or after November 2010 and received your beginner’s permit — or if you moved to the state during or after November 2010 and received an S.C. license — the SCDMV should have your documentation in the system.

To confirm whether the agency has the proper documents, call 803-896-5000 beginning May 15. The documents can be submitted at any DMV branch.