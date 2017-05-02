SC man charged with murder in stolen motorcycle case

A Lyman man has been charged with murder after Greenville County sheriff’s deputies say he intentionally ran over someone at a gas station, killing him.
Nowell Harrison Riddle, 31, was charged Monday with murder in connection to the incident, which occurred Sunday, according to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrants.
Master Deputy Drew Pinciaro, a spokesman for Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement Monday that investigators determined Riddle intentionally struck a motorcycle driver, running him over and dragging him several feet.
Pinciaro said Riddle called officers Sunday afternoon saying he was tracking his stolen motorcycle. He told authorities he had seen his motorcycle and followed it to a gas station, and Pinciaro said a man trying to drive the motorcycle away was struck and killed when two vehicles collided.
Riddle had his infant child in the car at the time, and he has also been charged with child neglect, Pinciaro stated.
Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans has identified the victim as Steven Russell Ridenour, 36, of 730 S. Line St. in Greer.
Evans said the incident happened at the Kangaroo Express gas station on Pelham Road. The gas station is adjacent to the rear parking lot of the Boiling Springs Fire Department, Evans said in a statement.
Riddle remained in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond Monday afternoon, Pinciaro stated.
Ridenour’s cause of death hadn’t been determined as of Monday, Evans said.
