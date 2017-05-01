South Carolina

May 01, 2017 10:33 AM

Motorcycle theft claim ends in dragging death, murder charge

The Associated Press
GREENVILLE, S.C.

Authorities have charged a man with murder, saying he intentionally ran over and dragged someone he thought stole his motorcycle in a South Carolina gas station parking lot.

Greenville County Master Deputy Drew Pinciaro said in a news release that 31-year-old Nowell Riddle called deputies Sunday afternoon, saying he tracked his stolen motorcycle to the gas station and confronted the person riding it.

Authorities say 36-year-old Steven Ridenour of Greer tried to drive off, but Riddle ran him over, dragging him several feet.

Pinciaro says Riddle is charged with murder and illegal conduct toward a child because he had an infant in his vehicle.

It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.

