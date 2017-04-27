Family, friends remember 2 killed in Lake Murray boating crash

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:51 What are this Blue Angel's favorite maneuvers? Pause 2:58 Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads 1:28 This ship hasn't been seen since the Civil War, until now 0:40 Welcome to the future: Check out this flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 1:21 Coming to this year's MCAS Beaufort Air Show 0:37 How did local man handle G force of Blue Angel flight? 0:23 The Angels have arrived! 1:53 Ways to keep your family safe from fire: 'It could happen to you' 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 2:11 Family whose son died in a car accident wants tougher accountability for maintaining South Carolina roads Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Boating accident victim Shawn Lanier's family and friends said goodbye by doing the things Shawn would have liked. There was a turkey call, followed by USC-Sumter baseball teammates tossing a ball, followed by golfing buddies hitting a golf shot simultaneously, followed by a fellow hunter firing shots into the sky and culminating with the Gamecocks' theme song, "Sandstorm", being played as towels were waved. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com