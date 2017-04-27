The State sues House GOP for records in corruption probe

The State newspaper, with other media organizations, is suing the S.C. House Republican Caucus for financial records it turned over to investigators as part of an ongoing State House corruption probe.
The lawsuit, which argues that the caucus is subject to the state’s open records law, comes after The State newspaper first reported that the S.C. House Republican Caucus refused to make its records public.
The State Media Company, The Post and Courier Incorporated, Gannett GP Media, which own The Greenville News, the S.C. Press Association, the S.C. Broadcasters Association and The Associated Press are suing.
“The goal is to establish that this Caucus is subject to the Freedom of Information Act and, as such, its records would be open and its meetings would be open,” said Jay Bender, the attorney representing the media outlets in the suit.
The State newspaper submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to S.C. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York, in March requesting to review the GOP Caucus’ financial records. Caucus leaders said in September that they gave the records to investigators with the State Law Enforcement Division.
The investigation, led by special prosecutor David Pascoe, has led to three lawmakers being indicted on public corruption charges.
GOP Caucus attorney Mark Moore denied the request in early April.
Citing the entire S.C. Freedom of Information Act, Moore said that he had carefully reviewed The State’s requests “and the applicable law” and concluded that the “requests are not appropriately directed to the (S.C. House Republican Caucus).”
“Therefore, we must respectfully decline to produce the records referenced in your requests,” Moore wrote.
The lawsuit says that the GOP Caucus is supported in whole or in part by public funds and is “therefore a ‘public body’ under the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.”
The lawsuit also notes that representatives of the plaintiffs — reporters — have consistently sought to attend GOP Caucus meetings but have been denied entry, violating the Freedom of Information Act.
Open government advocates agree that the Republican Caucus is a public body and should produce the records.
In a 2006 opinion, then-attorney-general Henry McMaster said in a formal opinion that the Republican Caucus is subject to the Freedom of Information Act because “it is supported in whole or in part by public funds and is expending public funds.”
