Red Bank Elementary teacher sought on charges of sexually assaulting a student at school

Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a Red Bank Elementary School teacher who is charged with sexually assaulting a student.
Hianlucas Isturiz Rodriguez, 40, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual conduct with a child at the Lexington County school, the Sheriff’s Department said Thursday in a news release.
Rodriguez, whom students called “Señor Isturiz,” had sexual contact with the student multiple times while on duty at the school during this school year, according to arrest warrants and Sheriff Jay Koon.
“These acts happened during the current school year,” Koon said.
The teacher’s last day at Red Bank was Friday, April 7, just before the start of spring break, said Lexington 1 school district spokeswoman Mary Beth Hill. He taught school in Venezuela for three years before being hired by Lexington 1 in August 2014, she said. He taught Spanish only at Red Bank Elementary, which has about 550 students.
Rodriguez taught the school’s kindergarteners, Hill said. He was teaching under a visa sponsored by Education Partners International out of North Carolina, she said.
Detectives are asking that anyone with information on this case or other incidents involving Rodriguez to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information they provide leads to an arrest.
Comments