South Carolina to observe Confederate Memorial Day in May

Confederate Memorial Day, or holidays with similar names and histories, is being observed across the South this month and next.
South Carolina observes Confederate Memorial Day on May 10 to mark the day revered Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson died.
Most Southern states celebrate in late April, when the Confederate military surrendered in April 1865. The holiday commemorates those who died during the Civil War while fighting for Southern states that tried to secede from the U.S.
State government offices closed Monday in Mississippi and Alabama for Confederate Memorial Day.
Georgia used to mark the holiday, but removed the Confederate reference in 2015. Now, the last Monday in April there is simply called State Holiday.
In Georgia, Republican state Rep. Tommy Benton unsuccessfully tried this year to revive the Confederate Memorial Day label for the final Monday in April. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Georgia NAACP called Benton's effort "pathetically divisive."
