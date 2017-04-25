Grandmother begged for her life in Rock Hill knife robbery; passing jogger ‘saved her’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 This ship hasn't been seen since the Civil War, until now Pause 0:57 View from Boundary Street, does the construction block businesses? 0:27 Hellooooo Battery Creek 1:05 What not to do when you spot an alligator 0:33 2 Fripp Island deer to giant gator: 'Nah Nah Nah Neh Neh' 1:02 How domestic violence calls can escalate 3:27 15 cool things you'll find in the gift shop at RBC Heritage 1:21 Government shutdown by the numbers 0:58 Hilton Head man performs CPR, saves woman's life 1:04 Only thing missing …a full-size tennis court Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Danny Thomas Brown, 59, was sentenced to 17 years in prison Tuesday in the July 2016 armed robbery of a grandmother in downtown Rock Hill. Brown pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the crime; his attorney argued that Brown "heard voices in his head" and that he was living on a park bench and off his medication. Brown accosted his victim at knifepoint and forced her to a nearby ATM to withdraw more money, prosecutors said.