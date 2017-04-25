South Carolina

April 25, 2017 7:08 AM

North Carolina gang members face life in SC couple's death

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Two North Carolina gang members are to be sentenced in the shooting deaths of a South Carolina couple who were to testify against other gang members who tried to rob them.

Jamell Cureton and Malcolm Hartley will be sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Charlotte. Cureton and Hartley pleaded guilty last September in the deaths of Debbie and Doug London of Lake Wylie, South Carolina, to avoid a death penalty trial.

Police said three men tried to rob the Londons' mattress store May 25, 2014. Doug London was shot at twice, but the suspects missed. London shot one of the robbers in the stomach. Three suspects were charged.

Five months later, the Londons were killed at their home when they answered a knock on their door.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pastor to Sanford: 'Do you think everyone should have health care?'

Pastor to Sanford: 'Do you think everyone should have health care?' 0:34

Pastor to Sanford: 'Do you think everyone should have health care?'
Hilton Head resident to Sanford: 'That's what makes this country great' 1:10

Hilton Head resident to Sanford: 'That's what makes this country great'
Yes, Sean Spicer was once the Easter Bunny 1:03

Yes, Sean Spicer was once the Easter Bunny

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos