At least 1 dead after boats collide on Lake Murray overnight

At least one person is dead after two boats collided late Friday night on Lake Murray.
One death has been confirmed and another person was still missing in the water Saturday morning, according to Robert McCullough of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
The boating crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday between Crystal Lake and Dreher Island, McCullough said. Investigators on Saturday were searching the water near the crash site for the missing boater, he said.
A total of six people were aboard the boats, a 32-foot Intrepid power boat and a 16-foot bass boat, McCullough said. Two people were taken to a hospital.
The circumstances of the crash are being investigated, McCullough said.
The Lexington County Coroner will perform and autopsy on the dead boater, whose identity has not yet been released.
This story may be updated as more information becomes available.
