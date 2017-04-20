Suspect in triple stabbing was ‘shirtless and covered in blood.’

Three people were taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds and lacerations after an attack in Forestbrook early Wednesday morning.
Horry County police were called to a home at 6:27 a.m. in reference to a fight with multiple victims, according to an incident report.
Two victims were found lying in the road in front of an apartment building. A 20-year-old son was holding a bloody knife, kneeling over his 41-year-old mother when police arrived, the report stated. Both were covered in blood and told police they had multiple injuries.
Police found the suspect on a sidewalk near the victims, “shirtless and covered in blood,” according to the report, which excluded information about the crime and the suspect.
The redacted report did state that officers were advised an argument erupted before the 31-year-old suspect, who was described as a white man, allegedly picked up a knife and started stabbing and cutting the victims in the home.
All three were transported to the emergency room at Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
