Columbia native blows away competition on ‘Jeopardy’

Wearing an orange tie representing his college alma mater, a Columbia native beat out a returning champion on a popular television game show.

Columbia native Nilanka Seneviratne competed on Thursday’s episode of “Jeopardy” and beat out the competition with $7,601, compared to the runners up who had $6,199 and $1,300.

None of the competitors answered the final question correctly, but Seneviratne was able to come out on top.

Seneviratne said he was born and raised in Columbia. He graduated from Dreher High School in1998 and then attended Clemson.

During the show, Seneviratne mentioned a story from a class he attended at Dreher High. He said he and his best friend would receive extra credit in Latin class thanks to learning new words from the show.

Seneviratne said he also did some coursework at the University of South Carolina before moving to Washington D.C. in 2005. He is a deputy director at PartnersGlobal, which helps create nonprofits around the world.\