Plane that flew over the RBC Heritage says ‘Later, Lowcountry’

Au revoir, mon ami!

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner that made two graceful loops over the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament Saturday was picked up by Air France this week and flown from North Charleston to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, according to a report in The Post and Courier newspaper.

The plane, a 787-9, was made in South Carolina.

The flyover at RBC Heritage has become a much-anticipated tradition. Fifteen minutes before its scheduled flight, a crowd had gathered all around the Harbour Town Yacht Basin and scanned the sky, cheering when the plane became visible in the southern sky.

“TIP IT! TIP IT! TIP IT!,” a woman yelled as the low-flying plane passed overhead and then dipped its right wing toward the crowd.

