Gov. McMaster to agencies: Slash regulations that hurt businesses

Gov. Henry McMaster ordered his cabinet agencies Thursday to identify and get rid of regulations that he says hurt S.C. businesses.
The Richland Republican says an executive order he signed Thursday morning will help unleash economic prosperity in the Palmetto State. “We’re at a point now where South Carolina is about to break loose and go ahead of the pack,” he said.
The governor did not cite any specific regulations that must go, or give a set number of regulations he would like to see eliminated.
“We’d like to cut a lot of them,” McMaster said. “This administration’s cabinet is dedicated to this.”
The move piggybacks off a similar 2013 executive order signed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley, R-Lexington. It also is similar to a January executive order from new GOP President Donald Trump, whom McMaster backed in the S.C. Republican primary last year.
Trump’s order required federal agencies to slash two existing regulations for every new one they implement.
Asked if he is mimicking the president, McMaster replied: “He’s mimicking us. They say great minds think alike.”
Haley’s order required 16 cabinet agencies to review and eliminate time-consuming, costly and inefficient regulations. It also created a task force, composed mostly of business leaders, to suggest regulations that should be slashed.
Among the state’s 16 cabinet agencies are the Department of Commerce, Department of Social Services and the State Law Enforcement Division.
McMaster said he is encouraging the the dozens of other state agencies not under his direct control also to examine their regulations.
McMaster, governor since Haley’s resignation in January, is seeking re-election in 2018.
