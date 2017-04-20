Shark bite reported near Pawleys Island

One person has been transported to the hospital after a possible shark bite, Jason Lesley of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning.

The call to local responders came in from Debordieu, a community in Georgetown County south of Pawleys Island. Lesley said he did not know the gender of the victim, and that the sheriff’s office was called in to help Midway Fire Rescue at roughly 9:30 a.m.

Lesley said the victim had likely already arrived at Georgetown Hospital.

