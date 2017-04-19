3rd person charged in South Carolina shooting death

A third person has been arrested in the shooting death of a man found at a South Carolina gas station earlier this month.
Greenville County sheriff's spokesman Ryan Flood told local media outlets that 19-year-old Shyheem Hassan Rice of Greenville was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and conspiracy.
Twenty-one-year-old Azaveon Cook of Piedmont was found April 2 at a gas station near an apartment complex where the shooting occurred.
Arrest warrants state that Rice started the confrontation that led to Cook's death and the wounding of another person.
It was not known if Rice has an attorney.
Two other men, 26-year-old Anthony Kwane Mays and 20-year-old Marcus Antonio Foster, were arrested earlier and charged with murder and conspiracy.
