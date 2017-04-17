Man found shot to death was ride-sharing services driver

A man found shot to death in a car in Greenville has been identified as a driver for ride-sharing services.
WYFF reports (http://bit.ly/2ofGEqG ) 59-year-old Michael William Mecklenburg was a historic preservation advocate who was a member of the Greenville Design Review Board Neighborhood Panel. He had begun driving for Uber and Lyft within the past year. It's unclear if the shooting happened on a trip for one of the ride-sharing services.
Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans ruled the death a homicide. Mecklenburg was shot multiple times. His body was found Friday.
His family is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. Uber representative Jodi Page says the company is working with law enforcement but didn't provide further details.
