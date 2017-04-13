Murrells Inlet man killed in accident at Cayce steel mill

A 25-year old welder from Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, was killed Thursday afternoon in an accident at CMC Steel South Carolina in Cayce.
Corey Thomas Morris was not employed by CMC Steel, said Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher, who identified him Thursday night. Morris worked for a company contracted to do work for CMC Steel on site.
Details of the accident were not provided but Fisher said Morris died on scene from the injuries he sustained in the accident. He was the only person injured, she said.
An autopsdy will be performed Friday to determine cause of death, Fisher said. Details of the accident remain under investigatiob by the Cayce Department of Public Safety.
CMC Steel South Carolina is located at 310 New State Road in Cayce.
In 2014, the Cayce plant had 425 employees, plant manager Dennis Malatek said in a letter to the editor addressing the issue of an international trade dispute.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, the parent company operates more than 120 local recycling centers, steel mills, metal fabrication facilities, construction stores and other businesses around the world.
