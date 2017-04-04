Proposal would criminalize deletion of body camera footage

A proposal to criminalize deleting footage from police body cameras was filed Tuesday by a Lowcountry senator.
Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, filed the bill on the two-year anniversary of the death of Walter Scott, an unarmed motorist who was shot in the back as he fled from then-North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager on April 4, 2015.
If the bill becomes law, it would be a misdemeanor to delete body camera footage with the “intent to alter or influence the outcome” of a criminal action, criminal or internal police investigations or civil proceedings.
Kimpson led the charge in 2015 to pass a law that requires South Carolina’s law enforcement agencies equip its officers with body cameras. The bill, which had languished in committee for months, regained traction when it became public that the shooting of Scott by Slager was caught on camera by a passerby who used his cellphone to record the incident.
Slager was fired from his job and charged with murder for the shooting. In December, a judge declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a decision, after Slager’s defense team argued he feared for his life when Scott got control of Slager’s stun gun.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan
