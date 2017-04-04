Man killed when trailer flips in Whitmire

A Whitmire man was killed when what is believed to be a tornado flipped over the trailer he was living in.
Union County Sheriff David Taylor tells local media that 65-year-old Jason C. Matthews died Monday from injuries he received when his trailer flipped over.
He says Matthews was still alive when his brother reached him, but died before first responders could arrive.
Matthews' exact cause of death hasn't officially been determined. However, Taylor says it was likely the result of injuries Matthews suffered when the trailer turned over.
The storm caused other damage in the area. No one else appears to have been injured.
