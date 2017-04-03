Anderson woman lands state-record catfish — all 113+ pounds of it — in Lake Moultrie

A South Carolina catfish record was broken Saturday by an Anderson woman.
Paula Haney’s monstrous catch was a full 4 pounds heavier than the previous record fish, landed in Summerville in 1991, according to S.C. Department of Natural Resources records.
According to a Facebook post by Charles Turbanic of Hills Landing Marina, where the catch was made, Haney brought in the 113.8-pounder around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The catch was certified by state biologists.
Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102
