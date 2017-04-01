Photos: 2017 Carolina Cup

Bernard Whitmore opens a bottle of champagne at the Carolina Cup on April 1, 2017, in Camden, S.C. April 1, 2017
Women wait for the horses to appear before their race at the Springdale Racetrack during the Carolina Cup on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Camden, S.C. The yearly event attracts thousands of horse fans and party people. April 1, 2017
Riders and horses prepare for a race at the Springdale Racetrack during the Carolina Cup on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Camden, S.C. The yearly event attracts thousands of horse fans and party people. April 1, 2017
Liam McCartney, left, and Justine Hecker cross the track at the Springdale Racetrack during the Carolina Cup on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Camden, S.C. April 1, 2017
Revelers socialize on the infield at the Springdale Racetrack during the Carolina Cup on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Camden, S.C. The yearly event attracts thousands of horse fans and party people. April 1, 2017
A young man navigates a dance floor on the infield at the Springdale Racetrack at the Carolina Cup on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Camden, S.C. The yearly event attracts thousands of horse fans and party people. April 1, 2017
Revelers dance under a tent on the infield at the Springdale Racetrack during the Carolina Cup on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Camden, S.C. The yearly event attracts thousands of horse fans and party people. April 1, 2017
A man walks on the infield at the Springdale Racetrack during the Carolina Cup on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Camden, S.C. The yearly event attracts thousands of horse fans and party people. April 1, 2017
Revelers sunbathe on the hood of a truck in the infield at the Springdale Racetrack during the Carolina Cup on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Camden, S.C. The yearly event attracts thousands of horse fans and party people. April 1, 2017
A young man loses his hat while getting a drink on the infield of the Springdale Racetrack at the Carolina Cup on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Camden, S.C. The yearly event attracts thousands of horse fans and party people. April 1, 2017
Revelers play beer pong under a tent on the infield at the Springdale Racetrack during the Carolina Cup on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Camden, S.C. The yearly event attracts thousands of horse fans and party people. April 1, 2017
Revelers play beer pong in the infield at the Springdale Racetrack during the Carolina Cup on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Camden, S.C. The yearly event attracts thousands of horse fans and party people. April 1, 2017
Revelers dance at the Carolina Cup on April 1, 2017, in Camden, S.C. April 1, 2017
Revelers dance at the Carolina Cup on April 1, 2017, in Camden, S.C. April 1, 2017
Tyler Lozinski and Alyssa Burgess, left, play beer pong at the Carolina Cup on April 1, 2017, in Camden, S.C. April 1, 2017
Andee Hendel, center, Robert Franklin Wallace III, left, and Luke Burton, right, tailgate with at the Carolina Cup on April 1, 2017, in Camden, S.C. April 1, 2017
