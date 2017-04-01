Shooting at KFC restaurant in SC leaves 1 dead

Investigators are looking for suspects in a Friday night shooting that left a man dead at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.
Lt. Doug Harwell said Spartanburg police officers were called to the restaurant, located at 228 Cedar Springs Road, at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Anthony Duane Tiffany dead. Harwell said Tiffany, an employee of the restaurant, "had sustained a gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries."
Harwell said witnesses described two suspects, both wearing dark clothing and masks, who came into the restaurant in what appeared to be an attempted robbery.
Spartanburg city police are working with Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators on the case, according to Harwell. Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372, the City Crime Tip Line at 864-573-0000 or Spartanburg police investigators at 864-596-2065.
