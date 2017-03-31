South Carolina

Westwood High athlete dies in car wreck

A rising senior student and athlete at Westwood High has died.

Ellis Hawkins died Thursday night in a wreck that happened at Wilson Boulevard in Blythewood, according to Richland Two officials. The S.C. Highway Patrol reported working a two-vehicle accident with injuries in the area shortly after 6 p.m.

Ellis was an junior and a member of the school’s varsity football and basketball teams, according to Westwood High Principal Chery Guy.

“We are saddened and our hearts are heavy here,” Guy said in a statement. “On behalf of all of the students, teachers and staff at Westwood, I extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the Hawkins family. Ellis will be missed by his friends, teammates and teachers and will always be part of the Redhawk Family.”

Guy also said additional counselors are on campus to help students and employees.

Hawkins played linebacker and defensive end for the Redhawks. He had 38 tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss this season on the football field.

“Ellis Hawkins was an unbelievable friend, player, son, and teammate,” Westwood football coach Dustin Curtis said. “He embodied everything we want our kids to be in the Westwood football program. His energy was infectious, his work ethic one to model, and his smile could light up the room. We are all blessed as Redhawks to have been a part of his life. Ellis is with the Lord, and in Him we will never forget.”

He was remembered on social media, many posting to Twitter with the hashtag #EH45.

