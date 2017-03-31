South Carolina

March 31, 2017 8:36 AM

Bond set at $50,000 for bar owner accused of placing USC student in chokehold

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

A man accused of attacking a University of South Carolina student outside of a Five Points bar has been arrested.

Daniel Halsey Wells, 29, turned himself into Columbia Police investigators Friday morning after the agency announced that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. A judge set his bond at $50,000 on Friday, said Jennifer Timmons, spokeswoman for the police department.

Wells is facing charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the Columbia Police Department. Investigators have identified Wells as a the owner of the Carolina Pour House through documentation and business licenses, Timmons said.

Wells is accused of walking up behind 22-year-old Ryan Chisolm, placing him in a chokehold until he was unconscious and then hurling him off to the side on March 19 while outside of the Carolina Pour House in Five Points.

Chisolm landed on his face. The impact from the fall broke his jaw and pushed his teeth into his gums. Chisolm has said he did not know his attacker. The incident was captured through the social networking site Snap.

Shortly before Columbia Police identified Wells as a suspect on Thursday, USC President Harris Pastides and the Five Points Association announced their backing of Chisolm. The association called the attack “cruel,” while Pastides called it “disconcerting.”

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

While USC computer information systems major Ryan Chisolm was standing in front of the Pour House bar, an unknown man grabbed him from behind and placed him in a choke hold, causing him to pass out, and throw him to the ground, breaking his jaw in several

Video submitted by Bamberg Legal Video submitted by Bamberg Legal

Related content

South Carolina

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Here's what South Carolina basketball looks like in a football stadium

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos