Coastal Carolina University cheerleaders suspended

The Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team has been suspended.
The suspension is indefinite pending a conduct investigation, Vice President of University Communications William Plate Jr. said in an email.
TV station WMBF, citing an anonymous cheerleader, reported that the team was suspended following a letter mailed to Coastal Carolina University President Dave DeCenzo alleging that the cheerleaders were engaging in prostitution, buying alcohol for minors and paying others to do their homework.
Plate would not give a reason for the suspension or say whether or not the investigation focused on the entire team or only some members.
Plate did not confirm nor deny the existence of the letter.
“At this time, we can only confirm the suspension because this is an ongoing investigation,” said Plate in an email.
The website for the cheer team now redirects to CCU Athletics’ spirit page.
The team is currently scheduled to perform at a national cheerleading competition in Daytona Beach, Fla., in April.
The cheer team is coached by Marla Sage, according to Athletic Director Matt Hogue.
Both the cheer and dance teams fall under the athletics department. Neither Coastal athletics spokesman Mike Cawood nor Athletic Director Matt Hogue would comment on the investigation.
One cheerleader contacted by The Sun News declined to comment.
At least one former member of the 2016-17 CCU cheerleading team had a run-in with the law.
In January, former cheerleader Madison Marie Loader was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.
According to a police report, she was living in the Coastal Club Apartments of CCU with her boyfriend at the time, Desman Earl Chestnut, who was wanted in Lexington County in connection to forgery.
While police were searching for Chestnut, the Coastal Club Property Manager found footage of Loader handing a gun to two males from her apartment, in order to hide them from police, according to the report
Chestnut fled the scene and was later found by the Horry County Bloodhound team and taken into custody.
On top of the Lexington County warrants, Chestnut was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, distribution of marijuana and distribution of a controlled substance within proximity of a school. Chestnut was banned from all CCU property including the Coastal Club Apartments, according to the report.
