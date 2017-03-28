Woman thrown from vehicle, dies in early Tuesday Sumter crash

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department announced that it is investigating the single vehicle crash early Tuesday in which an unidentified woman died.
A call to the authorities around 3:30 a.m. reported that a vehicle was on fire on Dubose Siding Road, about 8 miles East of Shaw Air Force Base.
Arriving on scene, deputies found the body of the woman, which had been ejected from the vehicle when it left the road and hit a utility pole.
The woman’s body was sent to Newberry for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.
Investigators are trying to determine what caused the vehicle to leave the road.
Comments