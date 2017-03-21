4 dead in overnight Lexington County home fire

Four people were killed and another airlifted to a hospital after an overnight fire in Lexington County Tuesday.
Firefighters responded just after 1 a.m. to the 100 block of Mossborough Drive, where they found a two-story home fully involved, according to Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill. After entering the home, firefighters found four people dead inside.
The victims’ identities will be released by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.
Three other people who had been inside the home made it out, Cahill said. One of them was airlifted to a local hospital with injuries. Their condition was not immediately known.
There was no word on the cause or origin of the fire, but Cahill said the home is a total loss. The State Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation, which is standard procedure for fatal fires.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
