New Nat Geo series to highlight SC’s saltwater marshes

South Carolina’s wild side will be featured prominently in a new series.
The digital series from Nat Geo WILD, Untamed with Filipe DeAndrade, highlights the biodiversity in South Carolina’s saltwater marshes. From dolphins and pelicans to osprey, herons and bald eagles, these species are filmed in action.
The digital series premiered on March 14 on Nat Geo WILD’s YouTube Channel. The episode highlighting South Carolina will debut Tuesday. To view Untamed, go to: http://tinyurl.com/zlaqn6j
The series is the vision of filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade, who’s using his passion for filmmaking to showcase his love for wildlife. The series follows DeAndrade and his friends as they travel the United States in search of the most diverse, iconic and unexpected animal species the country has to offer.
They captured stunning behaviors in locations like the bayous of Louisiana, where they chronicled the vicious realities of life as a hummingbird, and the shores of South Carolina, where they witnessed dolphins launching themselves out of the water to catch a bite to eat.
By the end of the episode in the saltwater marshes of South Carolina, the Untamed team started referring to the area as “nature’s buffet.” They saw more predatory behavior there than in any other environment they’ve filmed in. The dolphin activity was incredible, but even though the hunting was everywhere, it wasn’t easy to film. The team had to sit back and observe how the ecosystem worked as a whole to be able to capture the dolphins feeding.
“I believe in using the power of photography and film to encourage others to fall in love with the wild,” said DeAndrade. “I hope that Untamed will inspire Americans to recognize that what we have here rivals anything else in the natural world. And through that, hopefully they fall in love with it and fight to protect it.”
A native of Brazil, DeAndrade was profiled on Outside TV’s “The Final Cut.” He worked as a Director of Photography and is a graduate of the University of Florida and has gone on a six-month through hike of the Appalachian Trail.
Untamed With Filipe DeAndrade Episodes
Monkeys vs. The Croc Gauntlet
Available
What are rhesus macaques doing in central Florida? They were brought to the Silver River in 1939 and now the Untamed team is on the hunt to document them in their not-so-native habitat. See why Filipe believes that monkeys are some of the most entertaining and awe-inspiring animals around. They live by a different set of standards and have a blast doing it. Even though Filipe loves his van, he would easily trade it in for a tree house.
Dolphins
Premieres Tuesday
By the end of this adventure in the saltwater marshes of South Carolina, the Untamed team started referring to the area as “nature’s buffet.” They saw more predatory behavior there than in any other environment they've filmed in. The dolphin activity was incredible, but even though the hunting was everywhere, it wasn’t easy to film. The team had to sit back and observe how the ecosystem worked as a whole to be able to capture the dolphins feeding.
Raptors
Premieres March 28
If you think bird-watching is boring, watch this. The Untamed team drove out to southern New Mexico to tell the story of the bald eagle. Why? Because America! However, while filming, they began to notice just how spectacular every other raptor in the area was. Raptors are as iconic as they are symbolic, the perfect U.S. ambassador, with each hunter relying on a unique strategy to take down its prey.
Mountain Lions
Premieres April 4
Mountain lions are the widest-spread mammals in the northern hemisphere other than humans, making them incredibly difficult to find. Against all odds, the Untamed crew were lucky enough to document a beautiful mother with two cubs in the Wild West. It pays to dream big, and it was always a dream of Filipe’s to film big cats.
Nat Geo Wild
Comments