Woman in wheelchair sought in $10K cosmetics heist in Greenville

Police were investigating a burglary at Haywood Mall in Greenville after $10,000 in cosmetics and skin care products were stolen from a kiosk Monday night.
It happened about 10:30 p.m. at Kristal Cosmetics, according to a Greenville Police Department spokesman.
There were no signs of forced entry, police said.
Investigators were seeking a woman in a wheelchair in connection to the burglary. The woman wore a black jacket, black pants and a pink scarf in a surveillance image released Tuesday.
Anyone who can identify the subject is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-Crime.
