Farmers face fight to save strawberries from cold

Pee Dee strawberry farmers will be scrambling to save their crop this week as temperatures mid-week plunge into the mid-20s.
Overnight lows Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights are forecast to drop into the 20s before spring-like temperatures return Friday.
"If it gets as cold as they say it’s going to, it'll be hard," said Tony Melton, Clemson extension agent for the Pee Dee.
Melton said strawberry growers can protect their crops down to about 25 degrees and when it gets that cold, farmers need every degree of warmth their plants can get.
Forecasters "could miss the forecast by a few degrees. A few degrees can make a big difference," Melton said.
"We had them covered all weekend and we uncovered them this morning and we're going to pick them, even some green ones, because we're going to cover them up this afternoon," said Bucky Goldbolt, who farms a strawberry patch on National Cemetery Road.
"We're going to water them and try to get a thin layer of ice on them to freeze for a thin layer of insulation and then we're going to have the covers on them because it's supposed to be bad Tuesday night, Wednesday night and Thursday night and we won't take the cover off them until Friday sometime," Godbolt said.
Godbolt said that between the heat in the ground, the layer of plastic and the ice insulation atop the plastic, he thought his crop stood a chance of making it through the cold snap.
"We're going to lose some, we're going to lose some blossoms, we know that. We're going to lose some small berries. Hopefully we won't lose the big berries," Godbolt said.
While the patch was uncovered Tuesday the plan was to let the sun and wind dry the crop so that ripe berries could be picked and stored in coolers so they could be sold, Godbolt said.
"You have to get the berries, you have to save them," Godbolt said.
Even if temperatures burn what blossoms there are on the plants, Godbolt said, the plants would reset blossoms and get back to producing berries.
"We'll see what happens the next three nights," he said.
The other crop in peril from the cold is the peach crop, Melton said.
"It's been so warm that everything's flowered," Melton said.
While the peach crop has been hit by late-season freezes in the past, Melton said, it has been a long time since last it happened.
Melton said peach farmers would have to use every trick they had to stave off damage to their crops, but he wouldn't bet against them.
The toll from the freeze, though, he said, won't be known until after it has passed.
