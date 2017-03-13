Substitute teacher accused of drinking box of wine in front of students

South Carolina

A substitute teacher who was arrested last week is accused of drinking alcohol from a box while in a classroom, according to reports.

Lexington School District Two stated in a release that a substitute teacher at Brookland-Cayce High School was behaving erratically Friday morning and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Administrators went to the classroom around 9:45 a.m. and found Judith Elizabeth Richards-Gartee throwing up and unable to stand, according to the incident report.

The administration removed her from the classroom and sent her to a school resource officer.

The officer, a Lexington County deputy, reported he discovered a box of wine in Richards-Gartee’s bag that was open.

Students told the deputy she was consuming the wine during class, the report stated.

Richards-Gartee was placed in a wheelchair and transported to the nurse’s office.

EMS was called, who then transported her to Lexington Medical Center.

Richards-Gartee, 52, of Irmo was charged with disorderly conduct, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The school district said Richards-Gartee works for Kelly Services.

The district contracts with Kelly Services to provide their schools with substitute teachers.

