Substitute teacher accused of drinking box of wine in front of students

A substitute teacher who was arrested last week is accused of drinking alcohol from a box while in a classroom, according to reports.
Lexington School District Two stated in a release that a substitute teacher at Brookland-Cayce High School was behaving erratically Friday morning and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
Administrators went to the classroom around 9:45 a.m. and found Judith Elizabeth Richards-Gartee throwing up and unable to stand, according to the incident report.
The administration removed her from the classroom and sent her to a school resource officer.
The officer, a Lexington County deputy, reported he discovered a box of wine in Richards-Gartee’s bag that was open.
Students told the deputy she was consuming the wine during class, the report stated.
Richards-Gartee was placed in a wheelchair and transported to the nurse’s office.
EMS was called, who then transported her to Lexington Medical Center.
Richards-Gartee, 52, of Irmo was charged with disorderly conduct, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
The school district said Richards-Gartee works for Kelly Services.
The district contracts with Kelly Services to provide their schools with substitute teachers.
Comments