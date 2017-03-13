Columbia eclipse weekend: Drive-in movies, Star Wars Musiclipse and an astronaut visit

One hundred sixty one days.
That’s how long it is until one of 2017’s most anticipated events on Aug. 21 – the total solar eclipse, when the moon completely covers the sun and creates darkness in the middle of the afternoon.
Columbia will be one of the top places in the United States to experience it. In fact, South Carolina could see up to 1 million visitors if the weather is clear, according to NASA and astronomy experts.
Columbia is expected to see the longest 100 percent total eclipse for a metro area on the U.S. East Coast, astronomy experts estimate – at 2 minutes and 36 seconds.
And in Columbia, and across other parts of South Carolina, there are lots of activities in the works to make it a weekend celebration.
Among Midlands events on tap so far: Eclipse Eve Drive-in Movie at Historic Columbia Speedway in Cayce; a special appearance by S.C. native and Apollo 16 astronaut Gen. Charles Duke at the S.C. State Museum; solar eclipse plays at Tapp’s Arts Center; Star Wars Musiclipse with the S.C. Philharmonic; and more.
Here are some other fun facts about the eclipse.
▪ The eclipse will be visible in Columbia at 2:41 p.m.
▪ This will be the first total solar eclipse to make a coast-to-coast path across the United States since 1918.
▪ The last total solar eclipse over the continental United States was in February 1979, when it was visible only from five Northwestern states. (There was a total eclipse over Hawaii in 1991.)
▪ Columbia has a viewing window of 2 minutes, 36 seconds. Other South Carolina cities: Charleston, 1 minute, 30 seconds; and Greenville, 2 minutes, 10 seconds.
▪ The longest window in the country is 2 minutes, 41 seconds in the central United States, occurring just southeast of Carbondale, Illinois, according to some projections.
▪ South Carolina is one of only 10 states through which the center line of totality passes.
▪ The path begins in the northern Pacific region of the United States and will cross from west to east through parts of Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, and, finally, South Carolina.
▪ The next time a total solar eclipse will be visible from the greater Columbia area will be the year 2078
The State will be writing about the eclipse leading up to the Aug. 21 event. Watch for updates at thestate.com.
